Taiwan says two Chinese fighters crossed Taiwan Strait median line

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 05-09-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 16:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two Chinese fighter jets on Monday crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which normally serves as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, Taiwan's defence ministry said.

It said it had detected a total of 17 Chinese aircraft and four Chinese ships operating around Taiwan, as Beijing continues its military activities near the island.

