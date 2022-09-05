Left Menu

Rijiju welcomes SC decision dismissing plea on 'loss of territory' along China border

Govt has to handle such matters and citizens should trust Indian Army about the sensitive ground realities, the minister wrote on Twitter.Rijiju, who is a Lok Sabha member from Arunachal Pradesh, tagged a news report regarding the top courts decision.According to the report, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition with a prayer for directions to the Union of India to put out information regarding the extent of loss of territory or not thereof along the border with China.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 17:02 IST
Rijiju welcomes SC decision dismissing plea on 'loss of territory' along China border
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday welcomed a reported decision of the Supreme Court dismissing a plea seeking directions to the Centre to put out information regarding the extent of loss of territory along the border with China.

''Supreme Court is absolutely correct. These matters should not be brought to the apex court. Govt has to handle such matters and citizens should trust Indian Army about the sensitive ground realities,'' the minister wrote on Twitter.

Rijiju, who is a Lok Sabha member from Arunachal Pradesh, tagged a news report regarding the top court's decision.

According to the report, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition with a prayer for directions to the Union of India to put out information regarding the extent of loss of territory or not thereof along the border with China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022