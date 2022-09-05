Left Menu

Truss defeats Sunak in Conservative Party leadership race to become new British PM

05-09-2022
Liz Truss Image Credit: ANI
  • United Kingdom

Foreign secretary Liz Truss has defeated Indian-origin former chancellor Rishi Sunak in Conservative Party leadership race to become new British Prime Minister, the party announced on Monday, ending weeks of high political drama.

Sir Graham Brady - chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs and returning officer of the leadership election, declared 47-year-old Truss as winner of the contest for the top job at 10 Downing Street. She is the third female Prime Minister in Britain, after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.

