Russia's Investigative Committee says second secretary, security guard killed in Kabul embassy blast

Russia's Investigative Committee on Monday said that two embassy staff killed in a bomb blast near the country's diplomatic mission in the Afghan capital Kabul were the embassy's second secretary and a security guard. In a statement, the Investigative Committee, the state body that probes major crimes, said that its chairman Alexander Bastrykin had ordered an investigation to be opened.

Afghan police said earlier that a suicide bomber had detonated explosives near the entrance to the embassy, adding the attacker was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate.

