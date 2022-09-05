Delhi HC reserves order on PIL seeking list of liquor vendors allegedly harassed by CBI, ED

The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved the order on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to the Government of NCT Delhi to provide a list of 176 private liquor vendors who were allegedly harassed by officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). The plea also seeks direction to identify those officers who were allegedly causing harassment to 176 private liquor vendors and thereby forcing them to close their shops and, thereby depriving them of livelihood guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The bench of Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Subramaniam Prasad on Monday while keeping the order reserved also raised the question of how a PIL is maintainable if some private persons are allegedly harassed. There are legal remedies available, the bench said. Appearing for Delhi Government, Advocates Santosh Kumar Tripathi and Arun Panwar opposed the petition and requested the court to dismiss it with heavy Cost.

The plea stated that the relief sought in this petition is to uphold the prestige of premier Central Agencies like CBI and ED that is being questioned and they have come under attack for being the cause of loss livelihood of 176 private liquor vendors. The plea further stated that the recent allegation of money laundering of Rs 1400 by ex-Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission, during demonetization, has lowered the credibility of the prestigious Khadi and Village Industries Commission in the eyes of the general public. The present PIL seeks that the Delhi Govt /AAP MLA making allegations should either produce proof to substantiate their allegations or publicly apologise, plea read. (ANI)

