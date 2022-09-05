In a first, GHMC and KinderSports join hands to celebrate eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi in pre-fabricated portable ponds

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 5: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Pune-based KinderSports, a leading sports education company in India, have joined hands for the eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi with the installation of pre-fabricated portable ponds for the first time in the country, for immersing the Lord Ganesha idols made of plaster of Paris (PoP) and clay across Hyderabad city. Hyderabad will be the first city in India where devotees would immerse the idols in pre-fabricated ponds, which may be then converted and used as swimming pools in various parts of the city during the summer.

GHMC initiated the pre-fabricated pond project following the Supreme Court's instruction to the State authorities not to allow the immersion of PoP idols in Hussainsagar to protect the waterbodies from hazardous chemicals. Every year, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great fanfare in India. The ten-day celebration starts on Lord Ganesh's birthday. The devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha on the tenth day with a spectacular parade . There is a lot of trash in water bodies by the end of Ganesh Visarjan, which causes water pollution. Plastic bags containing flowers, fruits, and incense sticks litter the beaches and shorelines. Most idols are made of Plaster of Paris, also known as Calcium Sulphate hemihydrate, which takes months to dissolve, resulting in long-term water contamination. KinderSports has deployed 24 big-sized pre-fabricated ponds in the areas such as Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Goshamahal, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, NTR Stadium, Amberpet Stadium, Chikalguda Ground, Kapra, Uppal, Hayatnagar, LB Nagar, Saroornagar in Hyderabad city. The company has been making use of portable pools as part of its 'Pool 4 School' concept, which aims to give aquatic education to children who do not have access to swimming pools. ''This is for the first time in the country that the Ganesha idols will be submerged in portable swimming pools,'' said Nikhil Laddha, Director of KinderSports. ''We are using these inflatable pools for providing aquatic education to the school children across the country. Now, we are going to use these pools to bid adieu to the Bappa (Lord Ganesha) in Hyderabad.'' Difference between artificial RCC pond and pre-fabricated pond Artificial RCC ponds for the immersion of Ganesha idols are constructed in cities where the waterbodies are polluted. Such artificial ponds require a lot of open space and cannot be reused. In the case of portable swimming pools, the pools can be dismantled and the space can be reused, or the pools can be used to provide aquatic training to schoolchildren and even adults. KinderSports' rectangular-shaped pre-fabricated portable pools are built of flexible industrial grade PVC material and measure 20mx10mx1.32 m. Each pool has a water storage capacity of 2.50 lakh litres. ''The cost of pre-fabricated pools is much more affordable than the artificial pond cost,'' said Laddha. ''Our goal is to provide high-quality, environmentally friendly equipment to promote sports education in India. ''The portable swimming pools will be utilised for the first time in Hyderabad to immerse Ganesha idols.'' More Information related to Portable Pool Visit: https://kindersports.in/ (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)