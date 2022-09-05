Zelenskiy says he discussed IAEA mission results with Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed the results of the IAEA monitoring mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

"Held substantive, more than 1.5 hour-long talks with French President Emmanuel Macron," Zelenskiy wrote.

"Told him about the situation at the front & the course of countering (Russia's) aggression. Coordinated further defence support from France. Exchanged assessments of the results of the IAEA mission to (the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant)," he added.

