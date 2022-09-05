Justice Duraiswamy appointed acting CJ of Madras HC

Justice M Duraiswamy, senior-most judge of the Madras High Court, was on Monday appointed its acting chief justice, the law ministry said.

He will assume charge with effect from September 13, it said.

Incumbent chief justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari demits office on the evening of September 12 on attaining the age of 62 years.

Justice Bhandari was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court on February 10, 2022 and assumed charge on February 14.

While Supreme Court judges retire at 65, HC judges retire at the age of 62 years.

