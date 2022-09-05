Left Menu

Justice Duraiswamy appointed acting CJ of Madras HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 17:50 IST
Justice Duraiswamy appointed acting CJ of Madras HC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Justice M Duraiswamy, senior-most judge of the Madras High Court, was on Monday appointed its acting chief justice, the law ministry said.

He will assume charge with effect from September 13, it said.

Incumbent chief justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari demits office on the evening of September 12 on attaining the age of 62 years.

Justice Bhandari was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court on February 10, 2022 and assumed charge on February 14.

While Supreme Court judges retire at 65, HC judges retire at the age of 62 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022