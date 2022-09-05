Left Menu

Encounter underway in Shopian

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-09-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 17:59 IST
Encounter underway in Shopian
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An encounter broke out Monday evening between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Baskuchan village in the district, following information about the presence of militants there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated, a police official said, adding there were no reports of any casualties so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022