Encounter underway in Shopian
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-09-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 17:59 IST
- Country:
- India
An encounter broke out Monday evening between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Baskuchan village in the district, following information about the presence of militants there.
The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated, a police official said, adding there were no reports of any casualties so far.
