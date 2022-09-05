Left Menu

Armed men barge into Merchant Navy officer's home in Gr Noida for loot, hold family hostage

Besides the valuables and cash, the miscreants took away mobile phones of the family members too, he said.An FIR was being registered in the case and further investigation is underway, the police said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 05-09-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 18:17 IST
The police in Greater Noida on Monday launched an investigation after around six unidentified armed men allegedly barged into a Merchant Navy officer’s house and decamped with valuables worth lakhs, officials said.

His family was also held hostage by the armed miscreants during the incident that took place around 4 am in the Beta 2 police station area, the officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Abhishek Verma said the Merchant Navy officer has lodged a complaint with the local police that some armed men had barged into his house and carried out a loot.

The miscreants took away around Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh in cash and some jewellery, whose amount is yet to be disclosed, Verma said, citing the complaint given by the Merchant Navy officer.

“At the time of the incident, there were three members of the family inside the house. One other family member had left the home at 2 am to catch a flight. All angles are being probed. Police are analysing information of those working in the house and those visiting the house,” Verma said.

“Our local police, special units and officers visited the spot and inspected the situation. Some suspects have been identified and the police are working on the leads that have been gathered so far. Those behind the episode will be arrested soon,” the DCP said.

Besides the valuables and cash, the miscreants took away mobile phones of the family members too, he said.

An FIR was being registered in the case and further investigation is underway, the police said.

