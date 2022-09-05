Left Menu

MP: 31 cops get out-of-turn promotion for anti-Naxalite operation; will not tolerate violence, CM warns Maoists

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday gave out-of-turn promotion to 31 police personnel for an anti-Naxalite operation conducted on June 20 this year and said his government was ready to talk to those wanting peace but would not tolerate violence.He was speaking at a function in Left Wing Extremism-affected Balaghat district, some 460 kilometres from here.

05-09-2022
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday gave out-of-turn promotion to 31 police personnel for an anti-Naxalite operation conducted on June 20 this year and said his government was ready to talk to those wanting peace but would not tolerate violence.

He was speaking at a function in Left Wing Extremism-affected Balaghat district, some 460 kilometres from here. State Home Minister Narottam Mishra was also present.

''Our doors are always open for those who talk about peace. Come with us for progress and development, and stop misleading innocent people. Nothing will be gained from the gun. Our government will not spare anyone who creates problems for people,'' he said at the event. Police and security forces have made Madhya Pradesh an island of peace, and have eliminated dacoits and destroyed the Students' Islamic of Movement of India (SIMI) network, the chief minister added.

He honoured 31 police jawans for their valuable contribution in anti-Naxalite operations and gave them out-of-turn promotions.

Speaking on the occasion, minister Mishra said Balaghat district is affected by Naxalite activity, adding that police have so far killed or arrested ultras carrying a cumulative reward of 93 lakh on their heads.

He asked members of the outlawed movement to shun violence and join the mainstream.

Balagaht Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh said the state police's elite Hawk Force had gunned down three hardcore Naxalites, with a cumulative bounty of Rs 57 lakh on their heads, on June 20 this year.

''The 31 jawans involved in this encounter are being given out-of-turn promotions,'' the SP informed.

