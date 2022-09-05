Left Menu

Death toll rises in clashes in Sudan's Blue Nile state

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 05-09-2022
At least 23 people have been killed and 44 injured in violence that flared in Sudan's Blue Nile state at the beginning of the month, the Save the Children charity said. Tribal clashes had begun on September 1, according to authorities, in a re-ignition of violence that had claimed the lives of at least 182 people in July, the charity said in a statement late on Sunday.

Over 37,000 people were displaced in those clashes between the Hausa and Funj tribes.

