Death toll rises in clashes in Sudan's Blue Nile state
Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 05-09-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 18:24 IST
- Country:
- Sudan
At least 23 people have been killed and 44 injured in violence that flared in Sudan's Blue Nile state at the beginning of the month, the Save the Children charity said. Tribal clashes had begun on September 1, according to authorities, in a re-ignition of violence that had claimed the lives of at least 182 people in July, the charity said in a statement late on Sunday.
Over 37,000 people were displaced in those clashes between the Hausa and Funj tribes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tribal
- Blue Nile
- Save Children
- Hausa
- Sudan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
5-day tribal art exhibition underway in Delhi
Kerala HC stays lower court order cancelling bail of accused in tribal man murder case
Kerala CM rejects UDF charges of police, prosecution laxity in tribal man's murder case
Tribal youth lynching case: Kerala HC stays cancellation of accused's bail
Tripura: Prominent BJP tribal leader joins Tipra Motha