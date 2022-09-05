Odisha nursing student dies by suicide due to insomnia

A nursing student, aged around 19, has allegedly died by suicide in a hostel room in Bhubaneswar due to an inability to get good sleep, police said on Monday.

The body of the woman, who hailed from Bolangir district, was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in a private hostel at Jamukoli in Airfield Police Station area on Sunday night, an officer said.

A suicide note was found at the spot, in which it was mentioned that the deceased was taking the extreme step as she was unable to get sound sleep for the last few days.

She did not hold anyone responsible for her death, and apologised to her family and friends for taking the extreme step.

Forensic and handwriting experts will examine whether the letter was written by her.

''We have registered a case of unnatural death. No allegation has been made against anybody as of now. Further investigation is underway,'' Airfield Police Station Inspector-in-charge Radhakanta Sahu said, The hostel authorities said they had informed the woman's parents on Saturday night and asked them to take her home as she was under mental stress.

She roamed the hostel premises throughout the night when others were asleep, they said.

''We were told that she was not sleeping well and was wandering in the hostel for the last few nights. The hostel authorities had asked us to take her home and let her live with her family for a few days. We are unable to comprehend why she took the extreme step,'' the deceased's paternal uncle said.

