Uttarakhand govt committee on land laws submits report to Dhami

A committee constituted by the Uttarakhand government to examine the state's land laws and recommend amendments to them submitted its report to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday, an official statement said.

The report comprises 23 recommendations that seek to strike a balance between boosting investments, increasing employment opportunities and stopping misuse of land by controlling their unrestricted sale and purchase in the hill state, it said.

The committee is headed by former chief secretary Subhash Kumar. Its members include Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee president Ajendra Ajay and retired IAS officers Arun Dhaundiyal and D S Garbyal.

Kumar and the three members met Dhami at his camp office here to submit the 80-page report, the statement said.

Dhami said the government will soon study the committee's recommendations in detail and amend the land laws in the larger public interest.

The committee to examine the land laws was constituted in 2021. It framed its recommendations after taking views of all stakeholders.

Among the committee's recommendations is the adoption of many land laws of Himachal Pradesh as desired by the people of the state, according to the statement.

Laws in Himachal Pradesh limit the amount of land that outsiders can buy in the state.

