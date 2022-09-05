Left Menu

Delhi LG sends legal notice to AAP leaders over 'derogatory' charges against him

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 18:26 IST
Delhi LG sends legal notice to AAP leaders over 'derogatory' charges against him
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena sent a legal notice to AAP leaders on Monday over their ''false and derogatory'' charges against him for his alleged involvement in a Rs 1,400 crore ''scam'' during his tenure as the KVIC chairman.

The notice served on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Atishi, Durgesh Pathak, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjay Singh and Jasmine Shah, among others, asks them to issue a press release ''directing all members of the party and all persons associated with it, whether directly or indirectly, to cease and desist from spreading and circulating false, defamatory, malicious and unsubstantiated statements''.

The legal notice also asks the AAP leaders to comply with the requisitions within 48 hours of its receipt.

The AAP is up in arms against the LG after Pathak alleged in the Assembly last week that as the chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Saxena had pressured his employees to exchange demonetised currency notes worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022