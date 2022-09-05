FIR filed against fair organiser in joyride collapse incident in Punjab's Mohali

Punjab Police on Monday said a case has been registered against the organiser of the fair where a high-rise spinning joyride broke down and fell at the Dussehra ground in Phase-8 here. At least 10 people were injured in the incident that took place on Sunday night, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Harsimran Singh, on Monday said a case under sections including 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC has been registered against the trade fair organiser Mukesh Kumar.

The purported video of the incident went viral on social media where the swing can be seen spinning at a height of around 50 feet for a while when suddenly it came crashing down with a thud.

In the video, a few people can be seen thrown into the air from their chairs because of the hard impact.

Police rushed some injured to the civil hospital while other injured were taken to three private hospitals, police said. Bouncers, deployed at the fair who misbehaved with the public after the incident, have also been booked, the DSP said.

The bouncers and other staff members of the organising team fled the place after the incident, police said.

Raids are being conducted to trace the accused, they said. Meanwhile, Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari demanded a judicial probe into the incident. Tiwari in a tweet said, ''Sad to learn about this extremely unfortunate incident in Mohali. While wishing the injured speedy recovery have requested @dcmohali Amit Talwar to get the entire matter judicially probed & ensure that this malfeasance is strictly penalised by holding the guilty accountable.'' Mohali is part of the Anandpur Sahib Parliament seat.

