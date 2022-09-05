Leaders gather at Cabinet Lekgotla to tackle issues on economy, security

Government leaders have gathered at the Cabinet Lekgotla to tackle issues on the economy, safety and security, as well as the capacity of the State.

The Lekgotla, held at the Presidential Guesthouse in Tshwane, is taking place after the two-year virtual interactions.

Addressing members of the media on Monday, Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said government will discuss progress on the implementation of infrastructure projects, as it is central to the country's Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan.

The plan aims to build a new economy and unleash South Africa's true potential. The overarching goal of the plan is to create sustainable, resilient and inclusive economy.

It will focus on energy security; industrial base to create jobs; mass public employment programme; infrastructure development; macro-economic interventions; green economy; food security, and reviving the tourism sector.

During this year's State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Cyril Ramaphosa announced R21 billion infrastructure projects to support economic growth and better livelihoods, especially in energy, roads and water management.

Several catalytic projects were expected to start construction this year.

Gungubele said the meeting will discuss economic interventions that have been implemented by top economies and how this affects the country's fiscal framework.

"…This is key in terms of ensuring that we stay afloat, we are able pay our debt and at the same time, make sure we are able to close the deficit. We will discuss budget pressures and expenditure pressures against the background of the country's economy," Gungubele said.

Issues of safety and security measures are also on the table, with a focus on infrastructure theft and vandalism, which takes a toll on the economy.

The outcomes of a survey on government's public perception survey will also be unpacked.

The Cabinet Lekgotla is an opportunity for the President, Deputy President David Mabuza and Ministers, Deputy Ministers and Directors-General from government departments to meet and strategise on government's priorities.

The meeting will assess the current administration and the progress made to date in bettering the lives of South Africans.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)