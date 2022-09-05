Left Menu

Israel says Al Jazeera reporter likely killed unintentionally by its forces

Abu Akleh, a U.S.-Palestinian citizen, was shot dead on May 11 while covering an Israeli military operation in the volatile town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank in circumstances that remain heavily disputed. A statement on the investigation published on Monday said "there is a high possibility that Ms. Abu Akleh was accidentally hit by IDF gunfire that was fired toward suspects identified as armed Palestinian gunmen".

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-09-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 18:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli investigations into the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh concluded that she was likely to have been unintentionally shot by an Israeli soldier but was not deliberately targeted, the military said on Monday. Abu Akleh, a U.S.-Palestinian citizen, was shot dead on May 11 while covering an Israeli military operation in the volatile town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank in circumstances that remain heavily disputed.

A statement on the investigation published on Monday said "there is a high possibility that Ms. Abu Akleh was accidentally hit by IDF gunfire that was fired toward suspects identified as armed Palestinian gunmen". It said it was also possible that she was hit by Palestinian gunmen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

 Global
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

