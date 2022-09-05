Russian ex-journalist Safronov gets 22 years in prison for treason
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-09-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 18:46 IST
- Country:
- Russia
A Russian court on Monday sentenced ex-journalist Ivan Safronov to 22 years in a penal colony after finding him guilty of treason, in a landmark case for the Kremlin's crackdown on press freedom.
Safronov, a former defence reporter for the Kommersant and Vedomosti newspapers turned adviser to the head of Russia's space agency, was arrested in 2020 and accused of disclosing classified information.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Kommersant
- Russia
- Kremlin
- Vedomosti
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy warns of 'ugly' Russian attack as Ukraine prepares to celebrate Independence Day
WRAPUP 1-Zelenskiy warns of 'ugly' Russian attack as Ukraine prepares to mark independence
2 Russians, 1 Ukrainian arrested as alleged spies in Albania
Daughter of ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue killed in suspected car bomb attack - investigators
Daughter of ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue killed in suspected car bomb attack - investigators