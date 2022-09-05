Russian ex-journalist Safronov gets 22 years in prison for treason

A Russian court on Monday sentenced ex-journalist Ivan Safronov to 22 years in a penal colony after finding him guilty of treason, in a landmark case for the Kremlin's crackdown on press freedom.

Safronov, a former defence reporter for the Kommersant and Vedomosti newspapers turned adviser to the head of Russia's space agency, was arrested in 2020 and accused of disclosing classified information.

