EU's Borrell says less optimistic about quick revival of Iran nuclear deal
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is less optimistic about reaching a quick agreement on a revival of the Iran nuclear deal than only a short while ago, he said on Monday.
"I am sorry to say that I am less confident today than 28 hours before ... about the prospects of closing the deal right now," he told reporters in Brussels.
