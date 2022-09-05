Left Menu

UK's Wallace: Russia's losses in Ukraine to impact its effectiveness

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-09-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 20:28 IST
Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday that Russia continued to lose significant equipment and personnel in Ukraine, adding that the losses will have a lasting impact on Moscow's effectiveness in the fight.

"Russia continues to lose significant equipment and personnel ... This will have long lasting impact on Russia's army and its future combat effectiveness," Wallace said.

