UK's Wallace: Russia's losses in Ukraine to impact its effectiveness
Reuters | London | Updated: 05-09-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 20:28 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday that Russia continued to lose significant equipment and personnel in Ukraine, adding that the losses will have a lasting impact on Moscow's effectiveness in the fight.
"Russia continues to lose significant equipment and personnel ... This will have long lasting impact on Russia's army and its future combat effectiveness," Wallace said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy warns of 'ugly' Russian attack as Ukraine prepares to celebrate Independence Day
WRAPUP 1-Zelenskiy warns of 'ugly' Russian attack as Ukraine prepares to mark independence
With ‘bravery’ as its new brand, Ukraine is turning advertising into a weapon of war
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now