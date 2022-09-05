Uttarakhand: Govt committee on land laws submits report to CM Dhami, makes 23 recommendations

The committee constituted for the study and examination of land law in Uttarakhand, submitted its report to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with 23 recommendations in its report, informed the government on Monday. The CM said, "Considering the recommendations of the committee in the larger public interest and state interest, the state government will amend the land law."

The committee has given its 23 recommendations to the government, establishing a balance between the possibilities of investment in the interest of the state and the uncontrolled purchase and sale of land. Today, in the Chief Minister's Camp Office, the chairman of the committee and former chief secretary of the state, Subhash Kumar, the members of the committee and Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee member Ajendra Ajay, former IAS officers Arun Dhoundiyal and DS Garvyal and Deependra Kumar Choudhary, who was holding the charge of Secretary Revenue as ex-officio Member-Secretary till recently, called on the Chief Minister Dhami.

On this occasion, Dhami said that the government would soon study the committee's report thoroughly and consider the recommendations of the committee in the larger public interest and in the interest of the state and amend the land law. It is noteworthy that after being appointed as the Chief Minister of the state in July 2021, Dhami constituted a high-level committee in the month of August of the same year.

Keeping in mind the balance between the need for land for industrial development works in the state and the conservation of land available in the state, the development work should not be affected, keeping in mind that it was to be discussed and submitted its recommendation to the government. (ANI)

