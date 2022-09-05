Islamic State claims responsibility for attack near Russian embassy in Kabul

Islamic State on Monday claimed responsibility for an attack near the entrance of the Russian embassy in Kabul, according to the militant group's channel on Telegram.

Two Russian embassy staff in Kabul were among six people killed when a suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the embassy, in a blast that injured at least 10 others, the Russian Foreign Ministry and Afghan officials said.

