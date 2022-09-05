Mother of two, widower aged 77 among those killed in Canada's stabbing spree

A mother of two, who hours before her death posted on social media about "many good memories;" a 77-year-old widower; and the sister of a local artist were the first victims identified in a stabbing spree in Canada that killed 10 people and wounded at least 18 others. Two male suspects were still at large on Monday as police tried to determine a motive for Sunday's attacks, mostly in a sparsely populated indigenous community, that shocked a country where mass violence is rare.

The incidents took place in the James Smith Cree Nation and village of Weldon in the province of Saskatchewan, police said. (See graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/3TIFx2F) Hours before the stabbings, Lana Head, a mother of two daughters, posted on Facebook that she had "so many good memories to cherish."

Head's friends and family were shocked by her death and paid tributes on social media. "Not the way I wanted her to leave this world," said Melodie Whitecap, Head's childhood friend who had planned to visit her before the stabbing. "I will miss our chats and seeing your chipmunk cheek smile," Teresa Stewart, who lived in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, added, referring to Head.

Head's former partner also spoke to local media and implied the stabbings might have been related to drugs and alcohol. "It's sick how jail time, drugs and alcohol can destroy many lives," Michael Brett Burns, Head's former partner, told the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network. A statement by indigenous leaders also indicated the attacks might have been drug-related.

Police, in a statement updating the injury toll, said they had not identified a motive but noted "it appears that some of the victims may have been targeted, and some may be random." An online fundraiser was launched to pay funeral, rehabilitation and counseling expenses for victims and their families.

Residents in the village of Weldon in Saskatchewan identified one of the victims in the community as Wes Petterson, a 77-year-old widower. "He was just a lovely man," said Doreen Lees, 89, of Weldon.

Ariel Smith, a local artist and cultural worker, tweeted that her sister, Gloria, was among those who lost their lives. "She was heroically trying to save someone else's life when it happened," Smith wrote on Twitter.

James Smith Cree Nation is an indigenous community with a population of about 3,400 people largely engaged in farming, hunting and fishing. Weldon is a village of some 200 people.

