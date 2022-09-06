Left Menu

Tennis-U.S. Open order of play on Tuesday

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2022 01:25 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 01:25 IST
Order of play on the main show courts on the ninth day of the U.S. Open on Tuesday (play starts at 1600 GMT/12 AM ET, prefix number denotes seeding): ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

13-Matteo Berrettini (Italy) v 5-Casper Ruud (Norway) 5-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) v Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia)

12-Coco Gauff (U.S.) v 17 Caroline Garcia (France) 23-Nick Kyrgios (Australia) v 27-Karen Khachanov (Russia) (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)

