UPDATE 1-Attack kills 35 civilians in vehicle travelling in northern Burkina Faso

At least 35 civilians were killed and 37 injured in northern Burkina Faso on Monday when a vehicle in a convoy hit an improvised explosive device (IED), the interim government said in a statement.

The escorted supply convoy heading to the capital, Ouagadougou, hit the IED between the northern towns of Djibo and Bourzanga, an area where Islamist militants have escalated attacks on villages, police and military outposts since 2015. "Escorts rapidly secured the perimeter and took measures to assist the victims," the military government said in a statement.

