Power restored to all areas of Oman's Muscat after blackout

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2022 04:12 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 04:12 IST
Power was restored to all areas affected by a blackout hit Oman's capital Muscat, Omani Authority of Public Services Regulation said early on Tuesday in a statement. "The Authority has initiated an investigation to find out the reasons that led to this blackout and to avoid similar occurrences in the future," the authority added.

Muscat was hit by a power blackout on Monday, among other provinces in the Gulf Arab nation, impacting energy, telecommunications and aviation sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

