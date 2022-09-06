Chengdu reports 59 symptomatic, 31 asymptomatic COVID cases for Sept 5

China's southwestern metropolis of Chengdu reported 59 new local symptomatic cases and 31 asymptomatic cases for Sept. 5, city government data showed on Tuesday.

Chengdu, which launched a lockdown and citywide testing last week, extended curbs in most areas to complete another round of mass testing.

