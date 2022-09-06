Left Menu

Gold worth Rs 1.83 cr seized at Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore airport, one arrested

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Coimbatore intercepted seven passengers on Monday who brought gold in concealment from Sharjah, weighing 3.5 kgs and valued at Rs 1.83 crores. One person was arrested in connection with the matter.

ANI | Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 06-09-2022 07:51 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 07:51 IST
Gold worth Rs 1.83 cr seized at Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore airport, one arrested
Gold worth Rs 1.83 cr seized at Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore airport (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Coimbatore intercepted seven passengers on Monday who brought gold in concealment from Sharjah, weighing 3.5 kgs and valued at Rs 1.83 crores. One person was arrested in connection with the matter. The arrested passenger was identified as Firoz Rahman hailing from Kerala's Kozhikode.

According to an official statement, the gold which was concealed in the waist belt, crude chains and bangles was recovered from them. "On the basis of specific intelligence gathered, the officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Coimbatore intercepted seven passengers who brought gold in concealment from Sharjah to Coimbatore by Air Arabia Flight on September 5 in their person. The gold which was concealed in the waist belt, crude chains and bangles were recovered from them. Altogether the total quantity of foreign-origin gold seized is 3.5 kgs valued at Rs 1.83 Crores. In this case, the officers arrested one passenger named Firoz Rahman (Aged 30 years) of Kozhikode whose seized value exceeded Rs 50 lakhs," the statement added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022