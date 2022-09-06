Canadian police: 1 suspect in stabbings has been found dead
Canadian police said on Monday that one of the suspects in the killing of 10 people in a series of stabbings has been found dead, and his injuries are not self inflicted. They said his brother, also a suspect, may be injured and remains on the run.
Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said Damien Sanderson, 31, has been found dead and that they believe Myles Sanderson, 30, is in Regina, Saskatchewan.
