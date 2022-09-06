Tokyo 2020 ex-board member rearrested over fresh bribery allegations -Nikkei
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 06-09-2022 09:42 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 09:41 IST
Haruyuki Takahashi, a former member of the Tokyo 2020 board and a central figure in a growing bribery scandal around the Games, was arrested again on Tuesday on fresh allegations he received bribes from a sponsor company, according to Nikkei's website.
Local media reported that Japanese publisher Kadokawa Corp paid 70 million yen ($498,000) to a company linked to Takahashi, who allegedly helped the company be selected as a sponsor of the Tokyo Olympics.
($1 = 140.5700 yen)
