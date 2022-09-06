2 arrested with gold worth Rs 2.42 crore in Siliguri
PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 06-09-2022 09:50 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 09:48 IST
Two persons were arrested in West Bengal's Siliguri with gold biscuits worth Rs 2.42 crore, officials said on Tuesday.
Acting on a tip-off, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested Tlangmuanthanga and Dalsuankhai from the Siliguri Junction area on Monday, they said.
Twenty-nine gold biscuits, weighing 4.81 kg, were found hidden in their shoes, they added.
When produced before a court, they were sent to 14 days in judicial custody.
