Left Menu

2 arrested with gold worth Rs 2.42 crore in Siliguri

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 06-09-2022 09:50 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 09:48 IST
2 arrested with gold worth Rs 2.42 crore in Siliguri
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested in West Bengal's Siliguri with gold biscuits worth Rs 2.42 crore, officials said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested Tlangmuanthanga and Dalsuankhai from the Siliguri Junction area on Monday, they said.

Twenty-nine gold biscuits, weighing 4.81 kg, were found hidden in their shoes, they added.

When produced before a court, they were sent to 14 days in judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022