Attack bid on MCOCA case accused in Pune hospital; cop, another person injured

Five unidentified people allegedly tried to attack an accused in a case under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act MCOCA at the government-run Sassoon General Hospital in Pune, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place late Monday night.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 06-09-2022 10:25 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 10:24 IST
Five unidentified people allegedly tried to attack an accused in a case under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) at the government-run Sassoon General Hospital in Pune, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late Monday night. While the MCOCA case accused, Tushar Hambir, escaped unhurt, a police guard and another person in a ward of the hospital were injured when they tried to stop the attackers, the police said.

''Five people barged into the ward where Hambir was admitted and tried to attack him with a sharp weapon,'' Bundgarden police station inspector Pratap Mankar said. ''Hambir was unhurt, but a police guard and one more person suffered minor injuries in the attack,'' the official said.

A case has been registered against the five unidentified persons under various Indian Penal Code Sections including 307 (attempt to murder), he said.

An investigation is on into the case, he added.

