Woman dies after husband hits her with lamp in Kerala

A man allegedly killed his 25-year-old wife by hitting on her head using a lamp in southern Kerala in the small hours of Tuesday.

The incident was reported from Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district, police said.

Aneesh, 35, who got married two months ago, allegedly used a heavy bell metal lamp to hit his wife on her head at around 2.30 am on Tuesday.

She was rushed to a hospital in the neighbourhood but could not be saved, they said.

The couple that had left for a Gulf country for a job immediately after their marriage, returned to the state a few days ago for the treatment of the accused.

The man had suspected his wife's character due to which he allegedly attacked her leading to her death, they said.

The husband has been arrested and case of murder (IPC section 302) has been charged against him.

