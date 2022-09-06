Left Menu

Woman dies after husband hits her with lamp in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-09-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 11:17 IST
Woman dies after husband hits her with lamp in Kerala
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly killed his 25-year-old wife by hitting on her head using a lamp in southern Kerala in the small hours of Tuesday.

The incident was reported from Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district, police said.

Aneesh, 35, who got married two months ago, allegedly used a heavy bell metal lamp to hit his wife on her head at around 2.30 am on Tuesday.

She was rushed to a hospital in the neighbourhood but could not be saved, they said.

The couple that had left for a Gulf country for a job immediately after their marriage, returned to the state a few days ago for the treatment of the accused.

The man had suspected his wife's character due to which he allegedly attacked her leading to her death, they said.

The husband has been arrested and case of murder (IPC section 302) has been charged against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022