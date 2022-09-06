Left Menu

CJI inaugurates NALSA's Centre for Citizen Services

06-09-2022
CJI inaugurates NALSA's Centre for Citizen Services
Chief Justice of India Justice Uday Umesh Lalit (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Chief Justice of India U U Lalit on Tuesday inaugurated the office of NALSA's Centre for Citizen Services at Jaisalmer House here.

CJI Uday Umesh Lalit is the Patron-in-Chief of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

Justice D Y Chandrachud, who is executive chairman of , Justice S K Kaul and other apex court judges were also present on the occasion.

The NALSA has been constituted under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987 to provide free legal services to the weaker section of society and to organise Lok Adalats for amicable settlement of disputes.

