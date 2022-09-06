Left Menu

Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-09-2022 11:58 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 11:58 IST
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force (BSF) troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

The BSF gave a ''befitting reply'' to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said.

''This morning, the alert BSF Jammu troops gave a befitting reply to the unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers on a BSF patrolling party,'' BSF Deputy Inspector General S P S Sandhu said.

The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.

India and Pakistan agreed for a renewed ceasefire along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir in February 2020. Barring a few violations, the agreement is holding, much to the relief of border residents and farmers who have resumed farming activities along the Line of Control and the International Border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022