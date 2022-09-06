BRIEF-U.S. Dept Of Commerce Releases Plan For $50 Bln Investment In Chips - NYT
* U.S. DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE RELEASES PLAN FOR $50 BILLION INVESTMENT IN CHIPS - NYT
* U.S. DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AIMING TO BEGIN SOLICITING APPLICATIONS FOR FUNDING FROM COS NO LATER THAN FEB, COULD BEGIN DISBURSING MONEY BY NEXT SPRING- NYT Source text : https://nyti.ms/3qbT5X0
