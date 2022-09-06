Take states on board to prepare plan for modernisation of over 10 lakh govt schools: Kejriwal to PM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take all states on board to prepare a plan for the modernisation of over 10 lakh govt schools in the country in the next five years.

Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal announced that he would launch the Aam Aadmi Party's ''Make India No. 1'' campaign from his hometown of Hisar in Haryana on Wednesday.

Modi had announced on Monday that 14,500 schools across the country will be developed and upgraded under the PM-SHRI Yojana and they will be equipped with modern infrastructure, including labs, smart classrooms, libraries, and sports facility. ''This is a very good thing but just modernising 14,500 schools is like a drop of water in the ocean. I appeal to the prime minister to make all the 10.5 lakh government schools in the country modern,'' Kejriwal said.

''If only 14,500 schools are modernised, at this rate it will take 70-80 years to improve all the 10.5 lakh schools in the country,'' he added.

He said India cannot become the number one country in the world unless it ensures good quality, free education for every child.

He said anyone wishing to join the ''Make India No.1'' campaign can give a call on 9510001000.

