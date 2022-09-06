Left Menu

2 youths held for sodomising, killing minor boy in UP's Bagpath

Two youths were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly abducting, sodomising and killing a six-year-old boy here, police said. On the complaint of the boys father, police arrested the two accused, they said.The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, they said.

PTI | Baghpat | Updated: 06-09-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 13:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two youths were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly abducting, sodomising and killing a six-year-old boy here, police said. Inspector (Badaut) Devesh Kumar Sharma said the family had reported the minor to be missing on Monday.

The accused, Pradeep and Raees, who had abducted the minor while he was playing outside his house, took him to a field and sexually assaulted him, they said.

They then killed the boy and dumped his body in a borewell, police said, adding the body was later recovered by villagers in the morning. On the complaint of the boy's father, police arrested the two accused, they said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

