Sanjay Verma India's next High Commissioner to Canada: MEA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 13:10 IST
Seasoned diplomat Sanjay Kumar Verma was on Tuesday appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Canada, while Amit Kumar, currently Consulate General of India in Chicago, has been named as the next ambassador to the Republic of Korea.

Verma, a 1988-batch IFS officer and presently Ambassador of India to Japan, is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Kumar is a 1995-batch IFS officer.

Among other postings, Verma has served in Indian missions in Hong Kong, China, Vietnam and Turkey. He has also served as the Consul General of India in Milan, Italy.

