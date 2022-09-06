Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-09-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 13:12 IST
Raja Singh’s wife moves Telangana HC challenging his arrest
A petition has been filed in the Telangana High Court seeking to quash the detention order against BJP MLA Raja Singh, who was arrested here last month for making controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed, and to secure his release.

Raja Singh was arrested by the city police under the Preventive Detention Act, days after he secured bail in a case relating to making the remarks against Islam and Prophet Mohammed, which triggered protests across the city.

Referring to a rowdy sheet against him at Mangalhat police station, the police statement had said he has been habitually delivering provocative and inflammatory speeches and driving a wedge between communities leading to public disorder.

"Further it is submitted that the present detention order came to be passed only to satisfy a section of people who are not public at large and this appears to have been done only to appease them and not for any other reasons and this also evidences the incompetence of the state police authority is failing to maintain law and order," Usha Bai, wife of the MLA, stated in her petition.

She further said Raja Singh, the sitting legislator of Goshamahal constituency, has not mentioned the name of any community or Prophet Mohammed and the police cannot jump to any conclusions based on "surmises and conjectures".

Some parts of the city had witnessed protests against Raja Singh for allegedly making remarks against Prophet Mohammed in a video, which was later pulled down by a social media platform on which it was uploaded. Later, he was granted bail by a local court.

Again on August 25, he was arrested under PD Act and lodged in the prison.

