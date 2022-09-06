Locals demolish madrasa in Goalpara in protest against jihadi activities in its premises

A madrasa and a residence adjacent to it in Assam's Goalpara district was demolished allegedly by local people on Tuesday in protest against the use of the premises for jihadi activities, the police claimed.

The madrasa located in Pakhiura Char under Matia police station and the residence adjacent to it was allegedly used for jihadi activities by two Bangladeshi nationals, who are currently absconding, the police said.

The use of the madrasa premises for the anti-national activity came to light following the arrest of one Jalaluddin Sheikh, a cleric of the madrasa.

Sheikh had allegedly engaged the duo as teachers of the Darogar Alga Pakhiura Char Madrassa and was arrested recently for his alleged links with them, a police official said.

The madrasa is the fourth to be demolished in the north eastern state.

''The locals voluntarily demolished the madrasa and the residence adjacent to it in a mark of strong resentment towards Jihadi activities,'' the official said.

The absconding Bangladeshis, members of Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS)/Ansarul Bangla Team (ABT), were found to be Aminul Islam alias Usman alias Mehdy Hasan and Jahangir Alom, he said.

The duo had taught in the madrasa at different times between 2020-22, the official added.

Three other madrasas in Morigaon, Barpeta and Bongaigaon districts were razed to the ground by the respective authorities since August this year.

