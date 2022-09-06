Left Menu

BSF seizes Rs 3 lakh in Pak currency from man, grandmother returning from Kartarpur Sahib

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-09-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 13:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Border Security Force (BSF) officials seized Rs 3 lakh in Pakistani currency from a man and his grandmother who returned from Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, police said on Tuesday.

Pawan Kumar and his grandmother visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib via the visa-free Kartarpur Corridor, which links the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev to the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur, on Monday.

The family lives at Dinanagar in Gurdaspur, police said.

During questioning, the woman said she received the money from her brother, who lives across the border, and he had come to the gurdwara to meet them.

There were 100 notes of Rs 1,000 denomination, amounting to Rs 1 lakh and the rest were Rs 5,000 notes, police said.

This was Kumar and his grandmother's second visit to the gurdwara. They had previously visited the shrine about six months ago, they said.

