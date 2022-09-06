Left Menu

SIA searches multiple locations in J&K to 'dismantle terror ecosystem'

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-09-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 14:10 IST
The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Tuesday carried out searches at multiple locations across Kashmir with an aim to dismantle the terror ecosystem working at the behest of Pakistan-based masterminds who have been ''identified'', an official said.

The searches were carried out at the residential premises of suspected people in Awantipora, Shopian, Pulwama and Anantnag in south Kashmir and Baramulla in north Kashmir in connection with the investigation of a case registered under various sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code this year, the official said.

He said the case pertains to a terrorist grid active in the Valley and the searches are aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem by identifying over ground workers supporting and abetting terrorism.

''Details that are being investigated into at the initial stage include masterminds in Pakistan who with active support of Pakistani Intelligence Agencies and in connivance with proscribed terrorist organization(s) of JeM based in Pakistan have been activating their upper ground workers for initiating, organizing and executing terror activities in J&K,'' the official said.

The Pakistani masterminds have been ''comprehensively identified'', the official said, adding their particulars, however, are being kept confidential because other agents connected with them are not alerted.

During the searches, the official said incriminating material, mobile phones and other articles important for the investigation have been recovered and seized.

He said an analysis of the data would follow and the emerging leads would become the basis for further investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

