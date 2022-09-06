'Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav': Registrations open on Aarogya Setu for voluntary blood donation

Registrations for the 'Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav' have begun on the Aarogya Setu portal as part of a mega voluntary blood donation drive planned across the country to collect one lakh units on September 17.

A letter has been sent to all states and Union Territories by the Union health ministry stating that the drive will continue till October 1, which is the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day (NVBDD), a state health department officer said on Tuesday.

September 17 coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

''Registrations have begun for voluntary blood donation on the Aarogya Setu portal under 'Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav' which calls on people to donate blood and be a part of prime minister's mission for humanity,'' an official source said. The letter sent by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan last week mentioned that the campaign slogan for the event will be -- ''Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives.'' All states and Union Territories have been requested to organise the campaign in local/regional languages.

An efficient and effective national blood system mandates universal and timely access to safe blood and to ensure this, voluntary, non-remunerated, regular blood donation with wide and active participation of the people is required, the letter said.

''It is proposed to organise a mega blood donation camp on September 17, 2022. The activity aims to collect close to one lakh units of blood from voluntary blood donors on a single day,'' it said.

''It is planned to involve all ministries and departments of government of India, state and Union governments, citizens of country, especially the youth, various non-government and community based organisations and other stakeholders,'' it added.

States have been requested to widely disseminate information about the drive to all medical colleges, hospitals, healthcare organisations, blood banks and other stake holders for their active participation.

A large-scale media campaign for registering the pledges of people on Aarogya Setu App/e-Raktkosh portal, for facilitating their blood donation in the identified blood banks/blood donation camps on September 17 has been initiated by the health ministry, a source said.

The data of people registered for donating blood on Aarogya Setu App will be made accessible to blood banks/organisations conducting the drive through the e-RaktKosh web portal, the source said.

''After the mega blood donation camp on 17th September, the blood donation drive will be continued across all states and UTs till October 1, 2022 i.e. National Voluntary Blood Donation Day (NVBDD),'' the letter mentioned.

A live dashboard will be operationalised on the e-RaktKosh web portal for tracking the state and UT-wise number of blood units donated/collected from September 17 to October 1.

The facility for registration of national-level NGOs is also being made functional on e-RaktKosh webportal so that they can upload and track data regarding the blood donation camps to be organised/committed by them.

''I seek your full cooperation and support in this national endeavour for eliminating the need for replacement blood donors and to promote committed year-round voluntary blood donation, so as to maintain adequate supplies and achieve universal and timely access to safe blood transfusion,'' the letter added.

