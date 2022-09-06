Left Menu

Recommendations to amend Uttarakhand land laws to be tabled before Cabinet: CM Dhami

The committee constituted for land laws in Uttarakhand on Monday submitted its report to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 06-09-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 14:26 IST
Recommendations to amend Uttarakhand land laws to be tabled before Cabinet: CM Dhami
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The committee constituted for land laws in Uttarakhand on Monday submitted its report to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister Dhami said, "The government will soon study the committee's report thoroughly and consider the recommendations of the committee in the larger public interest and in the interest of the state and amend the land law."

"These recommendations will be discussed in the Cabinet. We will do whatever amendments have to be made to the land law," he said. CM Dhami said there have been discussions from time to time regarding the land law and he took experts onboard after taking over as chief minister.

"People said that the law should be discussed, there should be an amendment on the land law. We had formed a committee for that and that committee has submitted its report to us yesterday. They have made many recommendations on that report," he said. Chief Minister said that the state government is not forbidding anyone to come to Uttarakhand. "We are not stopping the investors either, but the lands that belong to Uttarakhand should not be misused," he said.

CM Dhami said that in the last few days, there were many such cases in which reports of misuse had come to the fore, so the state government decided that the recommendations of the land law committee will be studied. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022