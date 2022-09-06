HC dismisses plea to remove prefix 'Padma Bhushan' on MDH products, stores

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition seeking direction to confiscate the Padma Bhushan award conferred on MDH masala owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati for allegedly using the prefix 'Padma Bhushan' on the company's products, stores, and social media.

The court had earlier granted time to the petitioner to place on record material in support of his allegation that the prefix Padma Bhushan was being used and shown on products manufactured and marketed by the company, Mahashian Di Hatti (MDH).

Pursuant to this, the petitioner filed an affidavit placing on record a photograph of the founder of the company along with a former President of India.

Justice Yashwant Varma said, “That cannot possibly constitute a violation of the codes and regulations which apply to the grant of National Honours. Consequently, the court finds no ground to continue this writ petition which shall stand dismissed”.

The petitioner had sought direction to surrender the award and eliminate all the prefix names starting with 'Padma Bhushan Mahashay Dharmapal ji' on various mediums, including the company's stores, media, and social media.

The plea had also sought to direct the company to donate 50 percent of its total benefits to the Prime Minister Relief Fund, since the time of receiving the award.

MDH Masala owner Dharampal Gulati, who died at the age of 97 on December 3, 2020, was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian award, in 2019.PTI SKV RKS RKS

