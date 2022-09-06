CJI inaugurates NALSA's Centre for Citizen Services

Chief Justice of India U U Lalit on Tuesday inaugurated the office of NASA's Centre for Citizen Services at Jaisalmer House here. CJI Uday Umesh Lalit is the Patron-in-Chief of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

Justice D Y Chandrachud, who is executive chairman of NALSA, Justice S K Kaul, and other apex court judges were also present on the occasion.

CJI congratulated Justice Chandrachud and the functionaries of the legal services authorities for taking a leap forward in catering to the needs of free legal aid beneficiaries.

Lalit stated that it is a historic moment for NALSA by establishing a dedicated centre for citizen services in the dispensation of efficacious legal aid in the country.

Justice Chandrachud said the Centre for Citizen Services would prove to be an excellent medium for providing effective legal services to the common man without any hassles.

He expressed pleasure that the centre would propel the outreach of NALSA to the people as it is a centrally located and easily accessible place equipped with all technological facilities.

Justice Kaul also applauded the efforts of NALSA and congratulated all functionaries of the legal services institutions.

The NALSA office which was earlier placed at Jamnagar House was shifted to the Additional Building Complex of the Supreme Court of India on November 9, 2021.

The space at Jaisalmer House which was provided to NALSA would be utilised for the establishment of Legal Assistance Centre for Citizens, Legal Assistance Centre for NRIs, Training Centre, and Digital Command Centre for providing futuristic legal services across the country.

The NALSA has been constituted under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987 to provide free legal services to the weaker section of society and to organise Lok Adalats for amicable settlement of disputes.

