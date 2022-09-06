Left Menu

Sanjay Verma India's next High Commissioner to Canada

He has also served as the Consul General of India in Milan, Italy.Verma graduated from Patna University and went to IIT Delhi for Masters in Physics. His other recent assignments included stints as Joint Secretary for Development Partnership Administration and as Joint Secretary for Human Resources Management in the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi.Kumar holds a Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology IIT, Kanpur.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 15:20 IST
Sanjay Verma India's next High Commissioner to Canada
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seasoned diplomat Sanjay Kumar Verma was on Tuesday appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Canada, while Amit Kumar, currently Consulate General of India in Chicago, has been named as the next ambassador to the Republic of Korea.

Verma, a 1988-batch IFS officer and presently India's Ambassador to Japan, is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Verma, 57, succeeds Acting High Commissioner Anshuman Gaur. Among his other postings, Verma has served in Indian missions in Hong Kong, China, Vietnam and Turkey. He has also served as the Consul General of India in Milan, Italy.

Verma graduated from Patna University and went to IIT Delhi for Masters in Physics. Amit Kumar, who joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1995, was earlier the Deputy Chief of Mission in the Embassy of India, Washington DC with Ambassador-rank. His other recent assignments included stints as Joint Secretary for Development Partnership Administration and as Joint Secretary for Human Resources Management in the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi.

Kumar holds a Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022