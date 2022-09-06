Left Menu

Encounter breaks out in J-K's Anantnag

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-09-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 15:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday, police said.

Following inputs about the presence of militants in Poshkreeri area, a cordon-and-search operation was launched. During the search, the militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated, an official said.

There was no report of any casualty so far, he said.

