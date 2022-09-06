Encounter breaks out in J-K's Anantnag

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday, police said.

Following inputs about the presence of militants in Poshkreeri area, a cordon-and-search operation was launched. During the search, the militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated, an official said.

There was no report of any casualty so far, he said.

